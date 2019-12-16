Officials, contractors work out modalities for bus terminus construction in Vellore

Private engineers, assigned the task of constructing the new bus terminus at Vellore, conducted a survey on Sunday.

Vellore City Municipal Corporation has finalised tenders and work orders have already been issued for rebuilding the terminus under the Smart City scheme at a cost of ₹45.61 crore. Demolition work of existing shops and floor space is planned from January 1.

The earlier contracts for the maintenance of public convenience facilities and shops comes to a close on December 31. The shop keepers have been asked to remove their stock before the end of the month, to enable the contractors to commence work on time, said a Corporation official.

Transport department officials too conducted a field survey to allocate bus parking bays for the duration of the construction — nearly 24 months.

Buses will be parked in four different places in the city, according to a transport official. These parking places are connected by a number of government and private buses plying between Katpadi and Bagayam.

Modalities of relocating barricades and rerouting some buses are being worked out and will be finalised after the third week of December, he said.

The earlier proposal for the construction of a two-tier bus terminus was decided against after experts conducted soil tests. Decision to build a single-tier bus terminus with all modern facilities in it was instead taken.

“84 bus bays including 11 idle bays and eight bays for local bus services will be provided and a car parking facility near the bus terminus will also come up,” said the Corporation official.

He added that reverse osmosis water plant, toilet blocks, feeding rooms for mothers, two-wheeler parking space and 60 commercial shops on ground and first floors, are other features of the new facility.