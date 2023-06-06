ADVERTISEMENT

Officials call on CM at the Secretariat

June 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Top officials calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

A day after the Tamil Nadu government regained possession of a 6.35-acre prime government land on Cathedral Road in Chennai, Additional Advocate-General J. Ravindran, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and Commissioner of Land Administration S. Nagarajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson also met the Chief Minister, at his camp office.

The Chennai Collectorate had, on Monday, regained possession of the land, estimated to be valued at ₹1,000 crore, which was until recently under the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

Based on orders passed by the Commissioner of Land Administration, the land, measuring four cawnies, 18 grounds and 1,683 square feet, was taken over by the Chennai Collectorate. The premises has been sealed by the authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US