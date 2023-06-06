HamberMenu
Officials call on CM at the Secretariat

June 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Top officials calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

A day after the Tamil Nadu government regained possession of a 6.35-acre prime government land on Cathedral Road in Chennai, Additional Advocate-General J. Ravindran, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and Commissioner of Land Administration S. Nagarajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson also met the Chief Minister, at his camp office.

The Chennai Collectorate had, on Monday, regained possession of the land, estimated to be valued at ₹1,000 crore, which was until recently under the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

Based on orders passed by the Commissioner of Land Administration, the land, measuring four cawnies, 18 grounds and 1,683 square feet, was taken over by the Chennai Collectorate. The premises has been sealed by the authorities.

