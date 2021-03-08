Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Officials begin efforts to increase voter turnout at 173 polling stations

They recorded low turnout of less than 50% in the previous elections

Chennai district election officials will conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities at 173 polling locations with low turnout of less than 50% in the previous elections in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city.

"We are planning to conduct awareness programmes at the doorsteps of residents. We have already launched awareness programme in commercial areas by visiting every shop, urging electors to vote," said an official.

Chennai district election office is planning to distribute pamphlets during the supply of essential items to houses.

Many polling stations located in planned residential areas, such as Anna Nagar have reported low turnout of less than 50% in the previous elections, officials said. Villivakkam Assembly constituency registered the highest number of polling stations with less than 50% turnout during the previous Parliamentary elections. In 2019, a total of 32 polling stations registered less than 50% turnout in Villivakkam segment. In 2014 Parliamentary elections, the turnout in Villivakkam was low in 19 polling stations. The number of polling stations with low turnout was 22 in Villivakkam in 2016 Assembly election.

In Anna Nagar Assembly constituency, 20 polling stations reported very low turnout in the previous election.

"People in well planned residential areas have been unwilling to vote. This elections, we will focus on increasing turnout in such areas," said an official.

In commercial areas such as T.Nagar, Corporation officials have started visiting shops to explain the significance of voting to customers. During the last Parliamentary elections, T.Nagar Assembly segment registered the lowest turnout, with 50.41%.

The highest turnout in the city was reported in Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly segment (69.42%) in 2019.

Most of the polling stations in Assembly constituencies of Royapuram, Kolathur, Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar have registered better turnout when compared to other constituencies in the city. Just three polling stations in Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar, Royapuram and Kolathur registered less than 50% turnout during the previous elections in 2019.

Chennai Corporation officials will conduct awareness in each household in the areas covered by the three polling stations in Royapuram, Kolathur and Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar and study the reasons for the low turnout.

Thirty polling stations in Velachery and Saidapet reported low turnout of less than 50% in the Parliamentary elections in 2019.

SVEEP activities would be intensified in such areas this week, officials said.

On Sunday, SVEEP activities were conducted at the Book Fair and at the Namma Chennai selfie point on the Marina beach. Cultural events were organised at the locations, creating awareness on voting.