Tamil Nadu

Official held for taking bribe from crematorium contractor

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday arrested an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation for demanding and accepting ₹5,000 bribe from a crematorium contractor.

The agency said in a statement that the contractor lodged a complaint that he had cremated 233 bodies at the Injambakkam crematorium and Vigneswaran, Sanitary Inspector, Sholinganallur, had demanded ₹5,000 bribe to settle the bill.

DVAC officials laid a trap and arrested the accused official soon after he revived the money from the complainant.

