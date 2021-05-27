Officers for vaccination of the differently abled

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 27/05/2021 : A health worker administers a dose of the Covishield vaccine, vaccination drive to inoculate senior citizen and people aged 45 year with co-morbidities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inagurating the facility at Don Bosco school, Broadway in Chennai on Thursday. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B / The Hindu

CHENNAI

27 May 2021 22:50 IST

Corpn. chief is nodal officer for Chennai

The Health Department has requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Collectors to organise and monitor special camps to provide COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible and willing differently-abled persons. This will include differently abled persons residing in institutional facilities.

In a letter to the Commissioner of GCC and Collectors, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said orders had been issued stating that differently-abled persons may be vaccinated without waiting in queues, on producing the differently abled certificate. The Director of Welfare of the Differently Abled was nominated as State-level nodal officer and the Collector as the district-level nodal officer for vaccination of differently abled persons.

In Chennai, the GCC Commissioner will be the nodal officer.

He requested officials to organise special camps for the differently abled in coordination with district-level officers of the Health department and district differently abled welfare officers and to send the bi-weekly status report to the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, the official said in the letter.