Officers for vaccination of the differently abled

Corpn. chief is nodal officer for Chennai

The Health Department has requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Collectors to organise and monitor special camps to provide COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible and willing differently-abled persons. This will include differently abled persons residing in institutional facilities.

In a letter to the Commissioner of GCC and Collectors, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said orders had been issued stating that differently-abled persons may be vaccinated without waiting in queues, on producing the differently abled certificate. The Director of Welfare of the Differently Abled was nominated as State-level nodal officer and the Collector as the district-level nodal officer for vaccination of differently abled persons.

In Chennai, the GCC Commissioner will be the nodal officer.

He requested officials to organise special camps for the differently abled in coordination with district-level officers of the Health department and district differently abled welfare officers and to send the bi-weekly status report to the Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, the official said in the letter.