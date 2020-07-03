Office bearers announced for BJP Tamil Nadu, V.P. Duraisamy, Vanathi Srinivasan named State vice presidents

Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan on Friday announced new office bearers for the party’s state unit. Former DMK leader V. P. Duraisamy who recently joined the BJP was appointed State vice-president, while Vanathi Srinivasan who was earlier general secretary is now also vice president.
In May, the DMK had sacked Duraisamy from his post of deputy general secretary, a few days after he met L. Murugan.
P. Kanagasabapathy, who was State intellectual wing president, has also been elevated as State Vice president.
Chakravarthy, Nainar Nagendran, K.S. Narendran, M. Muruganantham, M.N. Raja, A.R. Mahalakshmi and Puratchikavidasan have also been named as State vice presidents.
K.T. Raghavan, G.K. Selvakumar, Prof. R. Srinivasan and Karu Nagarajan have been named State general secretaries.
K. Shanmugam, Dolphin Sridar and T. Varadharajan among others have been appointed as State secretaries, while S.R. Sekar was named State treasurer.
New district heads were named for the Nilgiris, Salem West and Cuddalore East among other areas.
Representatives were also appointed for various party wings and State working committees and national executive committees.
