Office at new bus terminus site in Vellore gutted

Fire broke out in the container-turned-office at the under-construction bus terminus near the District Central Library in Vellore on Monday. No one was injured in the incident, which was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

According to the police, it was around 5.40 a.m. on Monday, when they received information from workers at the terminus project area about the incident. The gutted container was being used as office space by the private contractor for the terminus project for nearly a year. Firemen from the Vellore fire station, led by the Station Fire Master, J. Thanigaivel, extinguished the fire after an hour, the police added.