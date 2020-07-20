Offers of support pour in for T.N. tribal girl

A cascade of scholarships is coming the way of 17-year-old G. Dhevayani, the student from a nomadic tribe near Madurai, who topped her school in the Class 12 board exams.

After Ms. Dhevayani’s achievement was reported in The Hindu, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), a deemed university, offered her full free education in a course of her choice: B.Com or BBA.

“Considering her unique social background, we will offer her the course she wants free of cost. We will take care of her boarding and lodging expenses for the entire course through our Support The Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) programme,” G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, told The Hindu. He also spoke to Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan and assured all support to her. Mr. Saravanan, who presented the student with a shawl, promised to financially back her education.

Ms. Dhevayani wants to study Commerce and work in a bank. “Since the day began, people have been calling and offering to help. Besides contributing to my education expenditure, many said they would help with purchase of books and provide my family with a phone as we don’t have one,” she said.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, too, spoke assured them of financial help, she said.

The student’s uncle, M. R. Murugan, who is a leader of the community in which most men are fortune tellers, said her achievement was an inspiration.

“Nobody ever had to coax Dhevayani to study,” he said. The family did not, however, want her to study in another district as it may be hard to commute in case of emergencies.