Offences as a juvenile cannot stand in the way of getting a police job: HC

March 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

When the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act of 2015 categorically states a child in conflict with law shall not suffer any disqualification attached to his/her conviction in a criminal case, the State cannot deny the job of a police constable to an applicant by citing a case booked against him when he was below 18 years of age, the Madras High Court has held.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup also held that there was no necessity for the applicants to disclose details of juvenile cases in job applications since there was absolutely no stigma attached. Such failure to disclose the details could not be termed as suppression of fact in order to deny a police job, they added.

The judges said it was normal human conduct for applicants to apprehend that their application could get rejected, even before the selection procedure begins, if they disclosed the details of the cases booked when they were juveniles. “When the special Act prohibits stigma on the juveniles, the State shall not act contrary by attaching stigma,” the judges wrote.

The Bench, further, said India was a signatory to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice, popularly known as the Beijing Rules. It was in accordance with the covenant that the 2015 Act had been enacted and Section 24 clearly states that children in conflict with law shall not suffer any disqualification even if they get convicted.

The verdict was passed while dismissing a review application filed by the State in 2023 against a judgment passed by another Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar (now Chief Justice of Kerala High Court) and Justice Subramonium Prasad (now a judge of the Delhi High Court) on January 11, 2019 directing the government to recruit an individual as a police constable (grade II).

Senior Counsel K. Ravi Anantha Padmanabhan, representing the applicant, told the Bench led by Justice Subramanian that the Ulundurpet police in Villupuram district had registered an assault case against his client in 2013 just because he had accompanied his uncle to the place of occurrence. However, that case ended up in acquittal by according the benefit of doubt.

Subsequently, his client filed a criminal revision case before the High Court in January 2018 contending that the entire trial against him before a Judicial Magistrate’s court would get vitiated since he was only 17 years old at the time of occurrence. The High Court accepted his contention since the question of juvenility could be raised at any stage and ordered that his acquittal should be read as honourable acquittal.

Even thereafter, the Police Department refused to recruit him on the ground that he had not disclosed details of the case in his application. He filed a writ petition challenging the refusal but a single judge dismissed it in April 2018 by accepting the charge of having suppressed facts. However, on appeal, the Bench led by Justice Manikumar directed the State to recruit him.

“Care and protection is the intention of the legislature. What had happened at the time when the petitioner was a juvenile, should not be a permanent impediment and make him ineligible for any post in government or employment in other statutory bodies. When there is no stigma attached to even conviction, merely because the appellant has not disclosed the criminal case in the application, his candidature ought not to have been rejected,” the Bench had said leading to the present review.