Off-site emergency exercise training held at Kalpakkam

The Kalpakkam off-site emergency exercise training for district officials was inaugurated by Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah on Friday.

There are many the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) units functioning at Kalpakkam centre like Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (under construction) and BARC facilities among others.

It is mandatory to conduct an off-site emergency exercise at this centre once in two years as part of its emergency preparedness plan. As part of this exercise, training programme are organised for District officials to familiarise them with nuclear emergency preparedness arrangements.

Since this exercise is planned for September 27, the training programme for district officials was held on Friday. Around 200 district officials are expected to undergo this training conducted by DAE over the next ten days.

M. Srinivas, station director, MAPS, highlighted the safety aspects of Indian nuclear power plants and informed that the public will not be disturbed during the exercise.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Ponniah spoke on the importance of nuclear emergency preparedness for protection of the general public and environment and the role of district administration in it.