Of varying means, but the Budget leaves them all cold

Name: R. Boopalan

Profession: Works in an interior decoration firm

Family members: 3

Monthly income:

₹40,000

Since morning, my wife S. Vigneshwari and I have been glued to the TV in our 325 sq. ft. house at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenement in Tondiarpet. We were hoping for some announcement that would bring cheer to people like us who belong to the low-income group.

Lowering the price of essential goods, increasing subsidy for purchasing a house etc. would have made us happy.

The announcements pertaining to tax does not affect us as we fall below the ₹5 lakh slab.

We were disappointed that there was no announcement pertaining to our income slab.

I fear the increase in Customs duty on some products will have a ripple effect on daily-use goods.

Instead of taking a decision to start a degree-level full-fledged online education programme, the government could have taken initiatives to improve the quality of education in existing government colleges.