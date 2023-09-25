HamberMenu
Of the 10 lakh electric vehicles sold in India, 4 lakh EVs were made in Tamil Nadu

According to the data shared by Guidance Tamil Nadu, out of the 1 million EV sold in India, EV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) having manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu contribute more than 4,10,000 (0.41 million) units – over 40%.

September 25, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
Ola Electric’s S1 Air e-scooters are pictured inside its manufacturing facility in Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu in August 2023. Representational image. File

Ola Electric’s S1 Air e-scooters are pictured inside its manufacturing facility in Pochampalli in Tamil Nadu in August 2023. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Of the ten lakh electric vehicles (EVs) sold in India this year, over four lakh were manufactured in Tamil Nadu. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard data, 10,44,600 EVs were registered with RTOs till September 20, 2023.

Ola Electric has sold 1,75,608 units from its manufacturing plant at Krishnagiri. TVS Motor, which also has a massive plant at Krishnagiri, has sold 1,12,949 units. Details shared by Guidance also mentioned that by 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to manufacture 30% of all electric vehicles sold in India and contribute substantially to global exports.

Ola Electric has sold 1,75,608 units from its manufacturing plant at Krishnagiri. TVS Motor, which also has a massive plant at Krishnagiri, has sold 1,12,949 units. Details shared by Guidance also mentioned that by 2030, Tamil Nadu aims to manufacture 30% of all electric vehicles sold in India and contribute substantially to global exports.

After being called the automobile capital and the Detroit of India, the state is now aiming to create a name is the EV sector too. Looking at the EV boom, the Tamil Nadu government rolled out the EV Policy in 2023. The government has been working towards giving a big push to the EV ecosystem including manufacturing of batteries, charging infrastructure and others.

Six cities Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Chennai have been identified for developing as EV hubs. Some of the natural advantages that aid this sector include the vast availability of a highly competent, trained workforce, an excellent network and supply chain of ancillary suppliers, a vibrant auto and auto component manufacturing ecosystem, and Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and logistics support systems.

Around ₹50,000 crore is expected to be invested in EV manufacturing by 2025, resulting in the creation of 1.5 lakh jobs.

