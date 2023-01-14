Of inclusions and exclusions

January 14, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST

Though Jallikattu is largely a male bastion – on and off the arena – women and transwomen have begun breaking this gender barrier.

G. Keerthana, a transwoman from Pottapanaiyur, near Madurai, is readying her star bull Rudran, who has emerged victorious from 30 vadivasals in the past four years, she says. “The art of rearing Jallikattu bulls runs in our family,” she says. She is rearing eight native bulls, including Pulikulam, Kallukaadu and Tiruchi Kaatu Maadu.

Swimming neck deep in kanmois twice a week to strengthen the legs, evening walk and doing mannu kuthal (making them poke their horns into mounds of soil) form the everyday routine of a Jallikattu bull. The bulls feed on bran, toor dal waste and cotton seeds mixed in water.

A herculean task

“Getting tokens that ensure participation in any one of the venues is always a herculean task. All our efforts are in vain as we are often left behind during token allocation. Better representation for us is all we ask,” Ms. Keerthana says.

S. Chintamani, 30, another transwoman bull owner, from Kallanai, echoes her anguish. However, she is excited about letting her bull Karuppu into the arena for the first time. She is proud of her other bull Nondi, which she says is a winner in every arena.

Apart from the transwomen, M. Yogadharshini, a Class XII student from Iravathanallur, is ready to let her bulls Veera and Vadamugathukaruppu of the Pulikulam breed in Alanganallur and Avaniapuram for the seventh successive year. She has her father P. Muthu’s support in preparing the bulls for the Jallikattu.

The caste call

There is a grouse that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people are not represented in Jallikattu organising committees, and pre-Pongal legal battles are initiated every year on this count.

Bull owner Siruthai Kani, has raised objection to the practice of bulls being introduced into the arena with the caste suffix of their owners. “When the government, which promotes communal harmony, is involved in conducting the events, why should it allow the announcement of caste names? One must remember that it was the collective effort of everyone, students in particular, that restored Jallikattu to us. When such was the public sentiment to uphold a Tamil tradition, announcing caste names is an aberration,” he says.