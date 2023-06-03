Odisha train accident | 250 stranded passengers on board special train from Bhadrak to Chennai

June 03, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the Odisha train accident on June 2, that involved the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express as well as a goods train and that resulted in 238 deaths and hundreds of injuries, Southern Railway has announced a special train to bring stranded passengers back to Chennai.

The train, from Bhadrak in Odisha to Chennai, began its run on Saturday morning. Nearly 250 passengers are on board the train now, and it is expect to reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, according to a press release.

Southern Railway has also said family members of victims of the train accident can travel to Bhadrak from Chennai. Another special train (No: 02840) will be operated, and it will depart from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Bhadrak at 7.20 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

“Kith and kin of accident victims may contact helpline numbers of Chennai Division and register for journey by the special train No 02840 with their names, address and phone numbers. Help desks functional at Chennai, Katpadi and Jolarpettai may also be contacted,” the press release said.

The helpline numbers that passengers and their families can call include: 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354771.

Trains cancelled, diverted

Consequent to the accident, there a number of changes in the patterns of train services, as per a press release:

Train No.22877 Howrah – Ernakulam Antyodaya Express leaving Howrah at 14.55 hrs on June 3, 2023 is cancelled.

Train No.12841 Shalimar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express leaving Shalimar at 15.20 hrs on June 3, 2023 is cancelled.

Train No.12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah leaving Chennai at 19.20 hrs on June 3, 2023 is cancelled.

Train No.12664 Tiruchchirappalli – Howrah which left Tiruchchirappalli at 13.35 hrs on June 2, 2023 is diverted to run via Vizianagaram – Titlagarh – Sambalpur – Jharsuguda – Rourkela – Tatanagar – Asanboni – Kharagpur.

Train No.15630 Silghat Town – Tambaram Nagaon Express that left Silghat Town at 10.10 hrs on June 2, 2023 is diverted to run via Asansol – Chandil Songari – Rourkela – Jharsuguda – Cuttack.

