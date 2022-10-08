October 7 to be celebrated each year for creating awareness of water management: CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that October 7, which marks the launch of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project, will be celebrated each year in a manner that would help to create awareness of water resources, water management and of the need for creating the necessary infrastructure.

“Let’s recall [former Chief Minister] Kamaraj and other seniors who were instrumental in the implementation of the project,” he said in a social media post.