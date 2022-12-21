 Octanom Tech raises funds

December 21, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Algorithm-based InvesTech start-up, Octanom Tech, has raised an undisclosed amount at a pre-money valuation of $2.2 million in its pre-seed round led by Shankar Vailaya, ex-director of Sharekhan Ltd, Nitin Gupta (founder & CEO, Asymmetrique) among other angel investors. The fresh capital raised will be deployed towards the launch of Octanom’s maiden platform next month along with investments in core technology, to expand and bolster leadership and talent. According to a statement issued by the startup, Octanom Tech plans to launch three platforms, in the InvesTech space, over the next two years in India and the U.S.

