Octagenarian treated for rectal and breast cancer at Chennai hospital

An 83-year-old man with rectal and breast cancer was recently treated at Rela Hospital here. He was admitted with complaints of recurring anal fistula, an abnormal tract formed between the anal canal and the skin outside the anus.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors used chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery to treat the patient. Doctors said it is rare to develop two types of cancer simultaneously, and the occurrence of breast cancer in a male is rarer. The patient’s age and cardiac concerns made the treatment challenging.

The patient had been treated multiple times elsewhere for the fistula by which time it had turned into a cancer of the rectum. The breast cancer was diagnosed while he was being treated for rectal cancer. At the hospital, a multidisciplinary team that included a surgical oncologist, pathologist and radiologist treated the patient.

Jagadesh Chandra Bose, senior consultant surgical oncologist at the hospital, who headed the medical team said, “While we were treating it (rectal cancer), we incidentally discovered that he also had breast cancer - which is rare in men, making up less than 1% of all cases of breast cancer.”

He added that a complete removal of the rectal cancer and cure for breast cancer was achieved. “Following his rectal surgery, we created a permanent stoma, a small opening in the abdomen for the removal of body waste into a collection bag,” Dr. Bose said.

Six months after treatment, the patient is disease-free and is leading a normal life with his friends and family, a hospital release added.

Dr. Bose credited the success of the treatment to collaborative effort of the team of experts and the patient’s courage and trust in the abilities of the doctors.

