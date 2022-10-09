Oct 9 Madurai Reader’s Mail

Master plan needed

Madurai being placed at the bottom in the recent Swachh ranking though shocking may not come as a surprise as one can see dirt, litter and cesspool everywhere. Though people themselves have to take the blame to some extent, successive governments have not paid adequate attention to the issue. The long-winding canals carrying sewage and rubbish for years speak volumes about the corporation’s indifference to public hygiene and cleanliness. There are many more such sewage outlets that are used by residents to dump household waste, rubble, and debris. All the sewage end up polluting the river Vaigai. Garbage collected at doorsteps are also not removed for recycling or dumping site quickly as one can see garbage spilling over the bins and strewn all over where cattle and stray dogs rummage for food leftovers. Banned plastics goods are continued to be used, adding to the bulk of the clutter. To tackle the situation and make the city clean, the government has to come up with a detailed master plan aided by engineers and domain experts and execute it by roping in the ward councillors to effectively monitor it. K Natarajan, Tahsildar Nagar

New traffic arrangement

The changes effected by the city traffic police near Madurai omni bus stand in Mattuthavani to decongest traffic is welcome. As per the new arrangement, the first gate of the bus stand has been earmarked for entry of passenger vehicles, autorickshaws and cars while the omni buses enter through the second gate. The third gate has been made as the exit gate for all types of vehicles. It is a matter of great relief that the present arrangement has brought an end to the earlier scenario where omni buses were mostly parked on the exit with an intent to woo passengers and often led to chaos much to the chagrin of passengers.. It is hoped the city traffic police ensure the new system is implemented in both letter and spirit.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Set right anomalies

Many Smart Cities Mission projects have been taken up in Madurai. Visibly there is not much transformation in the city. Hackers and street vendors are still occupying carriage space on roads. People drive opposite the flow of traffic on the wrong lane unmindful of the danger they cause to others. In certain areas underground drainage work is going at a snail’s pace, leading to chaotic traffic conditions. In MGR integrated bus terminus, autos and two-wheelers enter through the exit and this creates chaos. Even though there is a traffic control tower there, plus a signal, both remain idle for years together. In certain traffic signals, some drive through the opposite side and join the main flow which is very dangerous. The authorities concerned must act in a stern manner to set right these anomalies.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar