Occupation of forest areas the primary reason for human-animal conflicts, says Minister

Finance Minister replies to concerns raised by BJP MLA

Attempts to occupy hitherto uninhabited areas in forests and the wild, either for construction or agricultural purposes, is the primary reason behind human-animal conflicts reported in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to concerns raised by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Mr. Rajan said though there were many cases of human-animal conflicts, there was a major violator in Coimbatore area. “If I mention the name, it will become political,” he said.

Forests Minister T. Ramachandran joined the debate to say that officials were aware of the human-animal conflicts, and action was being taken in this regard.

During her speech, Ms. Srinivasan had said that conflicts were being reported in areas adjoining the Western Ghats.