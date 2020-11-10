Occupancy of beds under 10% now: Minister

The State is inching towards zero-fatality but people’s cooperation is needed, says Vijayabaskar

Following the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, bed occupancy in Tamil Nadu has dropped to under 10%, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Monday. However, he warned against complacency. Excerpts from an interview:

What contributed to this decline in COVID-19 cases and fatalities?

Expertise in the medical fraternity in treating COVID-19 patients has improved significantly. Besides strengthening medical infrastructure by establishing more oxygenated beds and COVID-19 care centres, we lost no time in administering antiviral drugs and plasma therapy to patients.

While sustained awareness campaigns helped in early intervention, doctors became more experienced in the intricacies of the infection. They are now equipped to handle all types of cases. The recovery rate went up. We were able to treat senior citizens with multiple co-morbidities. The occupancy of COVID-19 beds is less than 10% now.

But how did the cases come down after the relaxation of the lockdown?

We adopted a comprehensive healthcare strategy. While sustaining aggressive testing, we encouraged people to turn up in hospitals even if they had mild symptoms.

Early intervention in commencing treatment protocol is the key to speedy recovery. It also breaks the chain of spread. People adhered to safety protocols, except in some rural areas.

There are allegations that some private hospitals are fleecing patients or refusing to admit them…

Firm action was taken against hospitals that violated the government order on treatment cost. Many private hospitals that were earlier reluctant are now seeking approval to treat COVID-19 patients.

What about repeat infection of COVID-19 patients?

Repeat infection is a very rare occurrence. The numbers are so low that we have not recorded such instances.

Has herd immunity been achieved in some places? What have the effects of Kabasura Kudineer, Arsenic Album, etc., been?

It may be assumed that herd immunity has been achieved when more than 60% of the localised community is infected. In the sero-prevalence study, positivity rates varied from 17% to 48%. Herd immunity might have been achieved in a few localised places but it can’t be generalised to the whole State. The WHO has not indicated the development of any type of herd immunity anywhere. With regards to Kabasura Kudineer, Arsenic Album, etc., they are all immunity boosters… Studies are on to ascertain their effects on the virus.

Is there a threat of a second wave? How prepared is the State?

There is evidence from other countries and places like Delhi, suggesting the possibility of a second or third wave. There has been a spike in cases after a lull. What worries us now is the crowding during the festival season, over-confidence among the people and the monsoon. There was a sharp increase in cases in some States after major festivals. There should be no relaxation in safety protocols. People should voluntarily celebrate Deepavali with self-imposed restrictions. We are inching towards zero-fatality, which will be possible only with the people’s co-operation.