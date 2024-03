March 27, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Election Commission of India has appointed general and police observers for Cuddalore parliamentary constituency.

Tarep Imchen has been appointed as the General Observer. He can be contacted over 94899 62645. Manish Agarwal has been appointed as the Police Observer. He can be contacted over 94899 62646.

Candidates and the general public can contact them for any complaint/suggestion related to election.