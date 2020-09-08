Observe safety protocols in mosques: Prince of Arcot

CHENNAI

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has appealed to Muslims to observe safety protocols while going for prayers in mosques.

He said protocols should be observed in mosques during the daily five-time and Friday congregational prayers. He added that if strict discipline and personal hygiene are not followed, a spike in cases was likely in October.

“The situation is alarming and people think that government restrictions are over and they are free to mix in crowded places, but they do not realise that the pandemic is not over yet,” he said.

The Prince cautioned people not be complacent. He said the next few months were critical due to the unavailability of a vaccine. “It is our prime duty to protect ourselves and fellow beings from the spread of the virus,” he added.