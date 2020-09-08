Tamil Nadu

Observe safety protocols in mosques: Prince of Arcot

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has appealed to Muslims to observe safety protocols while going for prayers in mosques.

He said protocols should be observed in mosques during the daily five-time and Friday congregational prayers. He added that if strict discipline and personal hygiene are not followed, a spike in cases was likely in October.

“The situation is alarming and people think that government restrictions are over and they are free to mix in crowded places, but they do not realise that the pandemic is not over yet,” he said.

The Prince cautioned people not be complacent. He said the next few months were critical due to the unavailability of a vaccine. “It is our prime duty to protect ourselves and fellow beings from the spread of the virus,” he added.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 4:42:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/observe-safety-protocols-in-mosques-prince-of-arcot/article32547396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story