OBC students lost seats due to the BJP-AIADMK combine, says Stalin

DMK President M.K. Stalin

DMK President M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The DMK president also said that so long as the DMK was in power, it had prevented the entry of NEET

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s boast that the AIADMK government had bagged six medical colleges in five months after aligning with the BJP would serve no purpose, since OBC students had lost 5,530 seats.

“Why has the Chief Minister not said anything about it? So long as the DMK was in power, it prevented the entry of NEET. Why is the Chief Minister not able to prevent it,” he asked.

Reacting to Mr Palaniswami’s argument that indirect elections to local bodies was actually a “policy change” of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mr. Stalin said the DMK had also opted for indirect elections because of the attitude of the AIADMK. “In 2001 wherever the DMK was elected, the AIADMK adopted a non-cooperation policy and brought to a standstill the functioning of the local bodies. That is why the DMK also introduced indirect election to the local bodies. Whenever the AIADMK was elected to power, the local bodies were undermined,” he said.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 6:00:12 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

