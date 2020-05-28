OBC medical aspirants deprived of quota: Stalin

Chennai

28 May 2020 00:45 IST

DMK president M.K.Stalin on Wednesday accused the Central government of depriving OBC students of their rightful quota in the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses under the all India quota.

“They have lost 11,000 seats in three years,” he had posted on Facebook. “I urge the Prime Minister to safeguard the reservation policy in letter and spirit as per the Constitution,” he further said.

