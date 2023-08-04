OBC employees’ association demands caste census in Tamil Nadu

August 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Confederation of Other Backward Classes Employees Welfare Associations (NCOBC) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to initiate caste census in the State.

In a letter written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, the confederation’s general secretary K. Danasekar had highlighted the recent judgement of Patna High Court, upholding the caste survey being carried out by the State government there.

Pointing out that the Union government has repeatedly failed to heed to the request for a caste census, including Mr. Stalin, Mr. Danasekar said a caste-based census was needed to improve the reservation policies from a social justice perspective.

He said though the previous AIADMK government constituted a Commission headed by retired High Court judge A. Kulasekaran for the purpose, no work had happened towards a caste census. The Commission’s tenure had expired meanwhile. He appealed to the CM to initiate necessary action towards a caste census.