HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OBC employees’ association demands caste census in Tamil Nadu

August 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Confederation of Other Backward Classes Employees Welfare Associations (NCOBC) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to initiate caste census in the State.

In a letter written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, the confederation’s general secretary K. Danasekar had highlighted the recent judgement of Patna High Court, upholding the caste survey being carried out by the State government there.

Pointing out that the Union government has repeatedly failed to heed to the request for a caste census, including Mr. Stalin, Mr. Danasekar said a caste-based census was needed to improve the reservation policies from a social justice perspective.

He said though the previous AIADMK government constituted a Commission headed by retired High Court judge A. Kulasekaran for the purpose, no work had happened towards a caste census. The Commission’s tenure had expired meanwhile. He appealed to the CM to initiate necessary action towards a caste census.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.