O. Panneerselvam wants DMK govt. to control stray animals

August 12, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday urged DMK government to crackdown on animals straying into streets and roads, posing danger to people, especially children.

In a statement, he referred to an incident at Arumbakkam in Chennai, where a schoolgirl was injured, after she was attacked by a bull and further urged the government to ensure her medical treatment.

Mr. Panneerselvam said contended that the menace posed by animals, including bulls and dogs straying in public places and roads, posing danger to the people. “It has become dangerous to use the road without vehicles during the night time.”

