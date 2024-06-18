ADVERTISEMENT

O. Panneerselvam urges T.N. government to increase procurement price of paddy

Published - June 18, 2024 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK leader pointed out that the DMK’s election manifesto had assured farmers that the procurement price would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal, but three years on, this promise has not been fulfilled

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

ADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,500 a quintal. He also asked that the increased procurement price be announced during the upcoming Assembly session.

In a statement, he referred to the DMK’s election manifesto which assured farmers that the procurement price for paddy would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal. “It has been three years since the DMK government came to power but this assurance has not been fulfilled,” he pointed out.

At present, the procurement price for paddy is ₹2,310 a quintal for Grade A varieties and ₹2,265 a quintal for common varieties, he said. “The procurement price is quite low given the increasing cost of cultivation year by year,” he contended.

