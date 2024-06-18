O. Panneerselvam urges T.N. government to increase procurement price of paddy

ADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the procurement price of paddy to ₹3,500 a quintal. He also asked that the increased procurement price be announced during the upcoming Assembly session.

In a statement, he referred to the DMK’s election manifesto which assured farmers that the procurement price for paddy would be increased to ₹2,500 a quintal. “It has been three years since the DMK government came to power but this assurance has not been fulfilled,” he pointed out.

At present, the procurement price for paddy is ₹2,310 a quintal for Grade A varieties and ₹2,265 a quintal for common varieties, he said. “The procurement price is quite low given the increasing cost of cultivation year by year,” he contended.

