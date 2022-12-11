  1. EPaper
O. Panneerselvam to attend Gujarat Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony; Edappadi K. Palaniswami sends greetings

EPS is unable to attend the function due to important commitments on Monday

December 11, 2022 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday left Chennai for Ahmedabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet on Monday. He is attending the ceremony following an invitation from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership.

In a statement on Sunday, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK’s interim general secretary, said that though he was happy to receive the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony, he was unable to attend the function due to important commitments on Monday.

Expressing his congratulations and wishes to Mr. Patel and his party members for what he termed as a “historic, continuous winning streak in Gujarat,” Mr. Palaniswami said he was confident that Gujarat will continue to progress under Mr. Patel’s tenure.

