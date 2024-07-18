O. Panneerselvam, Nainar Nagendran and Vijayaprabhakaran file election petitions

AIADMK expelled leader O. Panneerselvam, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran and DMDK leader Vijayaprabhakaran have filed individual election petitions in the Madras High Court challenging the victory of their rival candidates in the Lok Sabha election held this year.

All three petitioners had come to the High Court on Thursday since it is mandatory for the election petitioners to be present while filing the petitions. The Registry would scrutinise the papers, number the cases if the papers are in order and then list it before the court concerned.

While Mr. Panneerselvam, contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance, had lost to K. Navaskani of Indian Union Muslim League in Ramanathapuram constituency, Mr. Nagendran had lost to Congress candidate Robert Bruce in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency. Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran had challenged the victory of B. Manickam Tagore of the Congress from Virudhunagar constituency.

