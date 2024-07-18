GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

O. Panneerselvam, Nainar Nagendran and Vijayaprabhakaran file election petitions

They have challenged the election of Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar MPs

Published - July 18, 2024 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
All three petitioners had come to the High Court on Thursday since it is mandatory for the election petitioners to be present while filing the petitions.

All three petitioners had come to the High Court on Thursday since it is mandatory for the election petitioners to be present while filing the petitions. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

AIADMK expelled leader O. Panneerselvam, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran and DMDK leader Vijayaprabhakaran have filed individual election petitions in the Madras High Court challenging the victory of their rival candidates in the Lok Sabha election held this year.

All three petitioners had come to the High Court on Thursday since it is mandatory for the election petitioners to be present while filing the petitions. The Registry would scrutinise the papers, number the cases if the papers are in order and then list it before the court concerned.

While Mr. Panneerselvam, contesting as part of the National Democratic Alliance, had lost to K. Navaskani of Indian Union Muslim League in Ramanathapuram constituency, Mr. Nagendran had lost to Congress candidate Robert Bruce in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency. Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran had challenged the victory of B. Manickam Tagore of the Congress from Virudhunagar constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.