O. Panneerselvam elected deputy legislature party leader of AIADMK

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 16:16 IST

Five other office-bearers elected; 17 expelled including including V. Pugazhendhi, spokesperson of the party, M. Anandan, former Minister and V.K. Chinnasamy, former Member of Parliament

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, was, on Monday, elected deputy leader of the legislature party of the AIADMK.

This was decided at a meeting of legislators that lasted nearly three hours at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani had been made whip; S. Ravi, three-time legislator representing the reserved constituency of Arakkonam -- deputy whip; former Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju -- treasurer; former Higher Education Minister K. P. Anbalagan – secretary and P.H. Manoj Pandian, Alangulam legislator -- deputy secretary, according to a release issued by the party coordinator and the co-ordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The appointments meant that one each from several communities such as Mukkolathor, Kongu Vellalar, Scheduled Castes, Naidu, Vanniyar and Nadars had been accommodated.

Resolution against V.K. Sasikala

A resolution adopted by the meeting deplored attempts of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala of “reaching out’ to certain members of the party. The motion accused her of trying to “capture” the party and enacting a “strange drama” by speaking to some over the phone.

In another announcement, the party expelled 17 persons including V. Pugazhendhi, spokesperson of the party, M. Anandan, former Minister and V.K. Chinnasamy, former Member of Parliament. Most of the expelled persons were said to have spoken to Ms Sasikala while Mr Pugazhendhi was said to have made a statement against the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).