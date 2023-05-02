O. Panneerselvam dissolves ‘fake’ general council

May 02, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday said he was dissolving a “fake” general council of the party. Claiming that his removal from the post of coordinator was against the principle of natural justice, in a statement, he contended the amendments to the party’s bylaws were against the wish of the AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran, who gave primacy to the primary members. He said accepting the recommendation made by members of his outfit at its recent conference in Tiruchi, he was dissolving the “fake” general council.