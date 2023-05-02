HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

O. Panneerselvam dissolves ‘fake’ general council

May 02, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday said he was dissolving a “fake” general council of the party. Claiming that his removal from the post of coordinator was against the principle of natural justice, in a statement, he contended the amendments to the party’s bylaws were against the wish of the AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran, who gave primacy to the primary members. He said accepting the recommendation made by members of his outfit at its recent conference in Tiruchi, he was dissolving the “fake” general council.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.