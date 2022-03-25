O. Panneerselvam criticises move to curb powers of Cooperative Societies’ chairpersons

‘State government should reconsider its decision’

‘State government should reconsider its decision’

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday took exception to the reported circular of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, rendering the signature of chairpersons of the bodies unnecessary on cheques to be issued by the societies.

In a statement, he contended that the ruling party, which had been clamouring for more rights to States, should ponder over whether it was acceptable to curtail the period of tenure and powers of directors of the societies. He called upon the State government to reconsider its decisions in this regard.

In another statement, Mr. Panneerselvam and the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urged their colleagues to set up booths across the State to distribute water and buttermilk during summer and ensure that the distribution was carried out hygienically.

At a function in Chennai, Mr. Panneerselvam gave away the lifetime achievement award, instituted by the party’s medical wing, to Colleen Redit of the Christian Missions Charitable Trust in the presence of the wing’s secretary P. Venugopal and joint secretary Aathira Naevis Prabakar.