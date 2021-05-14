O Panneerselvam bereaved

O Balamurugan, younger brother of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, died on Friday.

According to family members, he was unwell for some time and was in treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his condolences over telephone to Mr Panneerselvam. Similarly, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death.

DMK MLAs Cumbum Ramakrishnan, Andipatti A Maharajan and senior AIADMK functionaries also paid their homage at the residence in Periakulam.

The former Deputy CM and his family, who were in Chennai, arrived in Madurai by a special aircraft and reached Theni by road.