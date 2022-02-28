O. Panneerselvam accuses DMK of seeking to stifle Opposition using their authority

AIADMK coordinator claimed that the party’s newly-elected candidates were asked to defect to the ruling party by the police personnel.

AIADMK coordinator claimed that the party’s newly-elected candidates were asked to defect to the ruling party by the police personnel.

AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday alleged that the police was being used to get his party’s newly-elected councillors of the urban local bodies to defect to the ruling party.

Addressing journalists outside the Puzhal Central Prison after calling on former Minister D. Jayakumar, the AIADMK leader pointed out that the AIADMK won in 11 out of 15 wards in the town panchayat of B. Meenakshipuram in Theni, his home district.

The police had approached the winners and asked them to switch over to the DMK. He accused the ruling party, which had been “using its authority at different levels to immobilise Opposition parties.” Regardless of intimidation, “we are fighting for justice,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

He said it was unacceptable that a case had been filed against Mr. Jayakumar, who had only attempted to prevent a person from casting a bogus vote. The day’s protests held by his party all over the State against the former Minister’s arrest reflect the sentiments of the members of the AIADMK, Mr. Panneerselvam added.

Deputy coordinators K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam and organisation secretary J.C.D. Prabhakar were present.

In a statement, the AIADMK coordinator criticised Karnataka’s Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his reported remarks that there was no way the Tamil Nadu government could stop the Mekedatu Project.

Pointing out that this was totally against the final award of the Cauvey Water Disputes Tribunal, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was regrettable that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was reluctant to raise its voice against the stand of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The AIADMK was totally opposed to any anti-Tamil Nadu move on the part of Karnataka. Tamil Nadu had every right to oppose the implementation of the Mekedatu Project, he added.