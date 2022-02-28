O. Paneerselvam seeks Modi’s intervention in safe return of stranded students from Ukraine

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 20:08 IST

The AIADMK leader says a large number of students from T.N. and Puducherry were unsafe and in a state of panic.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly O. Panneerselvam. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly O. Panneerselvam, on Monday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in the eastern parts of Ukraine. In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said a large number of students hailing from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were now stranded in “unsafe places” and in a “state of panic.” These students, who were stuck in eastern Ukraine [close to Russia], according to their parents, were finding it “very difficult” to reach the borders of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. In a series of tweets, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, expressed concerns over reports that Indian students in Ukraine were being attacked. He said the State government should pay more attention to the issue.



