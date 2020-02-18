Vaiko predicts ‘Manu Dharma’ meal scheme

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for roping in Akshaya Patra Foundation to implement the Kaalai Unnavu Thittam (Breakfast Scheme) in government schools alleging that the nutritious meal scheme would now become a ‘manu dharma meal scheme’.

In a statement, Mr Vaiko pointed out that the nutritious meal scheme implemented in Tamil Nadu from the days of former Chief Ministers Kamaraj and M.G. Ramachandran served as a model for the rest of the country. “ISKCON [which runs the Foundation] has been found to not use onion and garlic in their meals. In Tamil Nadu, eggs are provided as part of the nutritious meal scheme to students. But ISKCON will force them to eat vegetarian food. Developed countries even provide meat to students,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko alleged that the organisation would work against the interests of the food preferences of Tamilians.

The MDMK leader alleged alleged: “The government has given the scheme to a Hindutva group, the ISKCON foundation that runs the Hare Rama Hare Krishna organisation. The State government is not going to implement the scheme. They have given away 20,000 sq.ft of land on Greams Road and 35,000 sq.ft of land at Perambur Barracks to them. As on date, this land is worth Rs. 500 crore.”

He asked why no other organisation was given an opportunity to implement the scheme and why everything was being done in secrecy. He questioned how the Governor could provide Rs. 5 crore of government money to a private organisation and wondered if he had the powers to do that.