Nursing students in Salem complain of lack of treatment facilities

SALEM

15 May 2021 15:45 IST

The final-year students petitioned the Collector, stating that some of them had contracted COVID-19 while on duty, but were not being given proper treatment

Final-year nursing students at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College petitioned the district collector in Salem on Saturday, complaining about lack of treatment to those of them affected with COVID-19.

The students said though final -year students have been deployed for COVID-19 duty as part of their internship, they have not been provided with necessary assistance or treatment support from the College. The students complained that four students have got affected due to the disease in the past few days but they were not provided with proper treatment. The students complained that the affected students are being taken care at the sick room in the students’ hostel.

The students charged that they were not provided with necessary protective gear during COVID-19 duty. The petitioners demanded immediate action from authorities here.