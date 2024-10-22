Nursing students from Erode meet Union Minister L. Murugan

Minister of State (MoS) L. Murugan on Tuesday interacted with 91 students and six teachers of the Vellalar College of Nursing in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

During the interaction with the B.Sc. nursing students, Mr. Murugan highlighted the urgent need for more human resources in the field of healthcare.

In his address, Mr. Murugan said India had made remarkable progress in healthcare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned that the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the country had increased to 23 and medical seats to more than 1,07,000.

Mr. Murugan said the Prime Minister’s vision was to establish a medical college in every district of India, aiming to position India’s healthcare sector as a global leader.

He said the young generation would play a leading role in the country’s journey towards “Viksit Bharat’ in 2047. He also emphasised the importance of learning new languages, both foreign and Indian, as it would prepare them for job opportunities not only across the country, but also globally.