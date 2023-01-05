ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses want T.N. govt. to retain them as contract workers

January 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

They demand that the termination order be revoked

The Hindu Bureau

A group of nurses appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic have demanded that the government recall the order dismissing them. They want the government to employ them as permanent contract workers instead.

The joint action committee of MRB Nurses Association and MRB COVID Nurses Association had been demanding regularisation of all contract nurses. According to them, around 6,000 nurses who had qualified through Medical Recruitment Board exam in 2019 had been appointed during the pandemic. However, on Dec 31, 2022, as many as 2,472 nurses were relieved of their jobs through a government order. Earlier, 818 nurses were dismissed.

