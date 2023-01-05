HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nurses want T.N. govt. to retain them as contract workers

They demand that the termination order be revoked

January 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of nurses appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic have demanded that the government recall the order dismissing them. They want the government to employ them as permanent contract workers instead.

The joint action committee of MRB Nurses Association and MRB COVID Nurses Association had been demanding regularisation of all contract nurses. According to them, around 6,000 nurses who had qualified through Medical Recruitment Board exam in 2019 had been appointed during the pandemic. However, on Dec 31, 2022, as many as 2,472 nurses were relieved of their jobs through a government order. Earlier, 818 nurses were dismissed.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / contract issue-healthcare

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.