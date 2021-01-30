Nurses want regularisation of services

Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) staged a protest on Friday, demanding that the government regularise their services.
N. Subin, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses’ Empowerment Association, said the State government had recruited 14,000 nurses through MRB since 2015. “Nurses are first recruited on a two-year contract on the basis of merit through an examination. The government says that the nurses will be absorbed under the regular timescale after two years, but this has not been done. Till date, only 2,000 nurses have been regularised,” he said.
According to him, the State government has also not implemented a court order to grant them “equal pay for equal work”. “When we joined, our monthly salary was ₹7,500. In 2017, following a protest, the government raised the pay to ₹14,000. But it has not implemented equal pay for equal work. As per this, we should get ₹42,000, on a par with staff nurses,” he said.
Meanwhile, members of the government nurses’ associations wore black badges to work to draw the attention of the government to their demands. They demanded pay on a par with Central government nurses, one-month special pay that was announced by the government for COVID-19 duty, ex-gratia for nurses affected by COVID-19, and solatium as well as government jobs for kin of nurses who died.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath