Nurses stage demonstration in Madurai

December 15, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association on Thursday staged a demonstration on Madurai Collectorate premises urging the State government to regularise their services. The nurses, recruited by Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), demanded ‘equal pay for equal work.’ Nurses who were recruited from 2015 on consolidated pay were still waiting for their services to be regularised. Even after seven years they were being retained as contract workers, they complained. The members demanded that their service should be regularised. They also demanded that steps should be taken to fill vacancies.

