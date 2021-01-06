Tamil NaduTHOOTHUKUDI 06 January 2021 20:13 IST
Nurses stage demo
Updated: 06 January 2021 20:13 IST
Nurses who are working at government hospitals and primary health centres on consolidated pay staged a demonstration in front of Taluk Office here on Wednesday seeking regularisation of their services. After being recruited by Medical Services Board, they have been posted at the GHs and the PHCs. District president of their organisation Karthik led the agitation.
