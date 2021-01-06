Tamil Nadu

Nurses stage demo

Nurses who are working at government hospitals and primary health centres on consolidated pay staged a demonstration in front of Taluk Office here on Wednesday seeking regularisation of their services. After being recruited by Medical Services Board, they have been posted at the GHs and the PHCs. District president of their organisation Karthik led the agitation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 9:17:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/nurses-stage-demo-thoothukudi/article33513026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY