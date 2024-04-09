Nurses should update their technological skills for better patient care: expert

April 09, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VELLORE

Nurses should keep abreast of the technological advancements through continuous education and training to ensure compassionate patient-centred care, said Deborah Hatcher, Dean, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, Australia, on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the graduation day of the College of Nursing at CMC campus here, Ms. Hatcher said that technology is crucial for the successful integration of skills and resources for health care. Educational opportunities should expand and incorporate models of best practice to enhance working conditions and empower nurses to deliver optimal care. “Nurses must adapt to and navigate complex systems while ensuring that they do not lose sight of compassionate patient-centred care,” she said.

Nurses are in great demand due to population growth, ageing population and advancements in medical technology. “The rising need for specialised nursing knowledge and skills to address the complexities of modern healthcare has made acquiring knowledge and skills for nursing a prerequisite,” she said.

Ms. Hatcher said that in the post-COVID era, focus to prioritise wellbeing has been shifted to promoting self-care, implementing strategies for workload management and access to emotional support and resources in nursing. While nurses should prioritise self-care, they should also extend kindness and compassion to patients and collegiality to those who work alongside them in the profession, she said.

