Nurses appointed on contract basis in Vellore seek regularisation of services

Vellore

08 July 2021

Majority of them were working at the Govt. Medical College in Adukkamparai

More than one hundred nurses, employed by the district administration in Vellore on contract for COVID-19 duty during its second wave in May this year, sought regularisation of their services after being asked not to come for work a week ago.

They submitted the petition to the Chief Minister’s cell at the Secretariat on Tuesday demanding immediate redressal of their grievances by the government.

A total of 115 nurses were appointed by the district administration for three months in May mainly at Covid Care Centres.

Majority of the nurses were working at the Government Medical College in Adukkamparai and many of them were from Tiruttani, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur and Vellore. In three shifts, these nurses worked for a monthly pay of ₹14,000. “On June 30, we were asked not to come for work. We request the State government to consider our plea on regularisation of our work,” said K. Vaitheswari, a nurse from Gudiyatham near Vellore.